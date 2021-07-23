GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubenon Police looking for man who has stolen multiple computers from Best Buy

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to identify a man who has reportedly stolen multiple computers from Best Buy.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a white male described as in his late twenties or early thirties has stolen several computers from Best Buy.

The suspect was last seen driving a black sedan.

  • Photo Courtesy of Ashwaubenon Public Safety
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 920-593-4473 and reference case number 21-408750.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.

