Ashwaubenon Police looking for man who has stolen multiple computers from Best Buy

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to identify a man who has reportedly stolen multiple computers from Best Buy.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a white male described as in his late twenties or early thirties has stolen several computers from Best Buy.

The suspect was last seen driving a black sedan.

Photo Courtesy of Ashwaubenon Public Safety

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 920-593-4473 and reference case number 21-408750.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.