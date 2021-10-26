GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubenon porch pirate: Authorities looking for suspect who stole packages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Ashwaubenon resident’s home security footage captured a person that pulled into their driveway and pilfer packages right off their porch.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a suspect took packages off a porch. The suspect took the packages and then got into their vehicle.

The vehicle is red and has tinted windows. Additionally, the car has a bright green license plate frame on the rear plate.

Anyone with information on the suspect/vehicle is asked to call the authorities at 920-492-2995 ext 8707.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

What's to Eat: Ben's Chili Bowl and Georgetown Cupcakes

Xceptional Athlete: Kaukauna MB Xavier Stueber

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Fox Valley Lutheran sweep to sectionals

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Freedom sweep to sectionals

Band of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Kimberly Color Guard