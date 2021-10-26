Ashwaubenon porch pirate: Authorities looking for suspect who stole packages

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Ashwaubenon resident’s home security footage captured a person that pulled into their driveway and pilfer packages right off their porch.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a suspect took packages off a porch. The suspect took the packages and then got into their vehicle.

The vehicle is red and has tinted windows. Additionally, the car has a bright green license plate frame on the rear plate.

Anyone with information on the suspect/vehicle is asked to call the authorities at 920-492-2995 ext 8707.

