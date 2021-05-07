GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department unveils body cameras, purchased with help of Green Bay Packers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Critical technology promoting transparency for law enforcement is being put to use in Ashwaubenon. Where Friday Ashwaubenon’s police chief unveiled body cameras, purchased for every officer on the force.

At Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department all officers will soon be outfitted with body cameras. Technology that Chief Brian Uhl had been lobbying for since joining the department last year.

“Really, it’s a protection for our officers. Instead of seeing just a small clip of what may be captured on a cell phone, it really provides the entire picture for everyone to see and analyze,” said Chief Uhl.

In March, the village board approved a 5-year, $500,000 contract with manufacturer Axon for 51 body cameras, 20 tasers, squad cams and equipment for digital storage. But village leaders say the purchase wouldn’t have happened without a $200,000 donation from the Green Bay Packers.

“We are really excited for Ashwaubenon to bring this tool into their public safety program,” said Aaron Popkey from the Green Bay Packers.

“Without the contribution from the Green Bay Packers this would not have been a program that would have been implemented this year for sure,” said Village President Mark Kardoskee.

Village officials say deployment of this equipment comes at a good time, as law enforcement agencies across the nation work to improve transparency and build up community trust.

“I feel that in the current environment in law enforcement, it’s a really good tool for all in law enforcement to have,” said Kardoskee.

Body cameras that once on and activated, by a taster deployment or handgun removed from a holster, will always record what’s happening, even the 30 seconds prior to an event.

“If you have a critical incident you want to be able to give the entire picture,” said Uhl. ”What this will do is help validate that what we’re doing out there is really the correct thing.”

Officers were going through training today and Chief Uhl says the cameras will be deployed as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

De Pere Girls Cross Country

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium