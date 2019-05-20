Ashwaubenon Public Safety gears up for Click It or Ticket

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Ashwaubenon Public Safety is gearing up for its Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement starting May 20 until June 2.

"As we enter another major travel season, we’re reminding motorists that wearing a safety belt is the single most effective way to protect themselves and prevent needless tragedies along our roadways,” said Commander Tom Rolling.

According to public safety, Wisconsin's seat belt use rate stands at 89%, just behind Minnesota and Michigan with a 90% rate. Further, about half of the occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes were not wearing seat belts.

“Our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not to write citations,” Cmdr. Rolling said. “But given a choice, we’d much rather write a ticket than have to knock on someone’s door and inform them that a loved one has been killed or seriously injured in a crash. So we’re reminding all motorists to buckle up, every seat, every trip.”

This year marks ten years since Wisconsin introduced its primary seat belt law allowing law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to buckle up.

Drivers may also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, there were 50,875 traffic convictions for not wearing a seat belt.