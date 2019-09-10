Ashwaubenon Public Safety handing out Packers trading cards

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — For the 37th year, local law enforcement will be handing out Green Bay Packers trading cards – with a message.

The crime prevention cards showcase Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, and many other players and coaches.

Some departments hand out three or four cards to kids while others hand out the entire 20 pack of cards.

Terry Rottier of Ashwaubenon Public Safety says handing out the cards gives officers the opportunity to get out of their squad cars and interact with the community.

“It builds the relationship between civilians, citizens, and the kids and they see the officers interact.”

The back of the cards feature safety tips that were written by students from two elementary schools.