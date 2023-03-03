ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have released the name of the victim from the Viking Drive homicide that took place on Wednesday, March 1.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says that 23-year-old Braxton Phillips from Hobart is the man that died in the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety officers responded to a call on the 2800 block of Viking Drive around 9:40 p.m. on March 1.

After arriving on the scene, authorities located Phillips with what appeared to be consistent with a gunshot wound.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says that there is no threat to the community, and this incident remains under investigation at this time.

Due to the ongoing nature, no further details will be provided. Should any updates be released, Local 5 News will bring you the latest.