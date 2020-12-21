Ashwaubenon Public Safety search for suspects in ATM burglary

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon Public Safety is actively investigating a burglary of an ATM that took place on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to a Chase Bank for a report of a burglary incident to a local ATM.

Police say the vehicle used to assist in this burglary was stolen and has been recovered. Police say they do not believe the public is in any danger at this point in their investigation.

Officials are asking any resident who observed or observe something suspicious in the area or may have information regarding the suspects to contact the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department at (920)492-2995.