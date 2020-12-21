GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubenon Public Safety search for suspects in ATM burglary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon Public Safety is actively investigating a burglary of an ATM that took place on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to a Chase Bank for a report of a burglary incident to a local ATM.

Police say the vehicle used to assist in this burglary was stolen and has been recovered. Police say they do not believe the public is in any danger at this point in their investigation.

Officials are asking any resident who observed or observe something suspicious in the area or may have information regarding the suspects to contact the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department at (920)492-2995.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week