ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Ashwaubenon Public Safety says they are investigating after an infant was found deceased.

Officials say they were dispatched to the Orchard Ridge Apartments around 7:22 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an infant not breathing.

There is no further information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

