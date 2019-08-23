Ashwaubenon Public Safety looking for info on $10,000 worth of stolen motorcycles

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Ashwaubenon Public Safety is looking for more information on a burglary that took place overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Officials say a suspect or suspects broke a window on the back garage doors of Auto Select, 2045 S. Oneida Street, and made entry into the building.

Once inside, two motorcycles were taken: a blue 2002 Suzuki GSCR600 with Wisconsin plate JMBR5 and a black 2017 Honda Grom with no plate that was not operational at the time.

The total value of the motorcycles is approximately $10,000, according to officials.

While blood evidence has reportedly been collected for processing, Ashwaubenon Public Safety continues to ask anyone with information to contact them at 920-593-4474 with reference case # 19-403043.