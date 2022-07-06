ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Ashwaubenon are looking for two girls who appeared to have left their home together on Tuesday night.

According to the Ashwaubenon Public Safety, the two girls were last seen on July 5 around 10:30 p.m. leaving their home together. It was in the area of Parkview Road and Parkview Court.

The two missing girls are:

10-year-old Loralei Rawls

13-year-old Taryn Marx

Loaralei Rawls

Taryn Marx

Officials say the two girls have ties to De Pere and could be on silver and purple bikes. Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call 9-1-1.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.