ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Most people have experienced the alarming sensation that comes from a knock on the door or ringing of the doorbell when they weren’t expecting someone. Well, after some recent complaints, Ashwaubenon Public Safety is reminding residents of the ordinance on door-to-door solicitation.

The Ashwaubenon Public Safety posted on their Facebook page that they recently got a report of a possible violation of the door-to-door solicitation ordinance.

Officials wanted to remind any door-to-door solicitor needs to do the following:

Identify themselves/name of company and what they’re selling

Display on their person the solicitor permit issued by the village and possess on their person a government issued photo ID

Abide by any posted ‘no solicitation’ signs

No solicitation shall occur in any street

No solicitation between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. except by appointment

The reason that permits to solicit is required is so Ashwaubenon can vet sellers before they go door-to-door. The full ordinance can be viewed here.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety asks anyone who sees a violation of this ordinance to call 920-492-2995 so an officer can check the area and follow up.