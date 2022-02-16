ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Most people have experienced the alarming sensation that comes from a knock on the door or ringing of the doorbell when they weren’t expecting someone. Well, after some recent complaints, Ashwaubenon Public Safety is reminding residents of the ordinance on door-to-door solicitation.
The Ashwaubenon Public Safety posted on their Facebook page that they recently got a report of a possible violation of the door-to-door solicitation ordinance.
Officials wanted to remind any door-to-door solicitor needs to do the following:
- Identify themselves/name of company and what they’re selling
- Display on their person the solicitor permit issued by the village and possess on their person a government issued photo ID
- Abide by any posted ‘no solicitation’ signs
- No solicitation shall occur in any street
- No solicitation between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. except by appointment
The reason that permits to solicit is required is so Ashwaubenon can vet sellers before they go door-to-door. The full ordinance can be viewed here.
Ashwaubenon Public Safety asks anyone who sees a violation of this ordinance to call 920-492-2995 so an officer can check the area and follow up.