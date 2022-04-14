ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Kimberly is facing six charges stemming from an alleged burglary incident at an Ashwaubenon residence, where the burglar was found wearing the victim’s pants.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 9 around 12:15 p.m., authorities were asked to help with a possible burglary at a residence on Ridgecrest Trail in Ashwaubenon. A resident noticed something ‘odd’ about his residence when he returned home after being gone for about 24 hours.

An American Flag that is normally inside his garage was on the flag post on his porch and a propane tank was next to the driveway instead of being in the garage. Furniture was also on the driveway. The garage door was reportedly partially open as well.

Officers entered the property and found 46-year-old Adam Ottone in the living room looking through the mail. Ottone said he was the owner of the four-plex unit.

Ottone cooperated with law enforcement, and when he exited the residence the victim thought the pants Ottone was wearing belonged to him. The victim later confirmed that the pants were his, and Ottone’s pants were later found in the dryer.

All of the mailboxes of the unit were empty, and officers searched the victim’s vehicle. Inside the vehicle was three empty prescription bottles from a residence directly next door. That residence also had its garage door partially open.

Authorities found a St. Mary’s After Visit Summary for Ottone that showed the reason for the visit as urinary symptoms and hallucinations. Ottone was also diagnosed with methamphetamine use and mental health problems.

The paper was found underneath a cooler that was originally in the victim’s living room along with beer from his refrigerator. Empty bags of Miracle Grow, which were not the victims, were also found. The battery of the vehicle was dead, and authorities say that it looked like someone was smoking in the vehicle, the victim does not do.

A window on the garage appeared to have the screen cut open big enough to have someone enter the garage from the hole. Inside the property, the victim said everything appeared to be normal besides some cleaning supplies in the middle of the kitchen and his M&Ms were gone from the living room table.

Part of the patio railing looked like it was removed from the ground and was leaning against another part of the railing. Officials say that the railing was a large item that was pulled from the ground.

Multiple signs were posted throughout the backyard. The victim said the signs were taken from the vehicle and placed in the ground. The victim said he was afraid for his safety and was not sure about returning to the property.

The other residence that the prescription bottles were likely removed from had all the valuables still in place. However, it was reportedly clear that someone was in the residence.

When officers talked with Ottone he said he was at Bellin Hospital and was told to go to ‘J’s’ house. He said when he arrived the door was unlocked. It was also mentioned that Ottone said ‘J’ told him to put the right color lights on the houses, put up the signs about the wetlands, take soil samples and make a compost pile.

Ottone initially said the pants were his, but later confirmed that his clothes were dirty and he was washing them. The victim did tell authorities he did not want his pants back.

Ottone is facing the following charges:

Burglary of a Building or Dwelling Felony Up to twelve and a half years in prison

Criminal Damage to Property Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Criminal Trespass Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Entry Into a Locked Vehicle Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Ottone appeared in court on April 12 for his initial appearance and is now scheduled for an arraignment on May 2 at 9 a.m.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.