Ashwaubenon resident wins tea-themed poetry competition

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Ashwaubenon resident won the first Tea Poetry Contest that had submissions from across the U.S.

Renata Dumitrascu who lives in Ashwaubenon submitted her poem and took home first place. Dumitrascu was born in Romania, where she spent an idyllic childhood before moving to the U.S., according to the competition’s website.

The poem that Dumitrascu submitted was:

I made a world for you and me An atmosphere, a land, a sea And if I swirl my little spoon You’ll see appear a milky moon Come walk with me beneath its glow On sugared sand honeyed flow To friendship we may find the key Come join me for a cup of tea Renata Dumitrascu’s poem

The runner-up was from Shepherdstown West Virgina.

More information regarding the competition and the other submissions can be found online.