Ashwaubenon resident wins tea-themed poetry competition

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Ashwaubenon resident won the first Tea Poetry Contest that had submissions from across the U.S.
Renata Dumitrascu who lives in Ashwaubenon submitted her poem and took home first place. Dumitrascu was born in Romania, where she spent an idyllic childhood before moving to the U.S., according to the competition’s website.
The poem that Dumitrascu submitted was:
I made a world for you and me
An atmosphere, a land, a sea
And if I swirl my little spoon
You’ll see appear a milky moon
Come walk with me beneath its glow
On sugared sand honeyed flow
To friendship we may find the key
Come join me for a cup of teaRenata Dumitrascu’s poem
The runner-up was from Shepherdstown West Virgina.
More information regarding the competition and the other submissions can be found online.