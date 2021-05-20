GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubenon resident wins tea-themed poetry competition

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Ashwaubenon resident won the first Tea Poetry Contest that had submissions from across the U.S.

Renata Dumitrascu who lives in Ashwaubenon submitted her poem and took home first place. Dumitrascu was born in Romania, where she spent an idyllic childhood before moving to the U.S., according to the competition’s website.

The poem that Dumitrascu submitted was:

I made a world for you and me

An atmosphere, a land, a sea

And if I swirl my little spoon

You’ll see appear a milky moon

Come walk with me beneath its glow

On sugared sand honeyed flow

To friendship we may find the key

Come join me for a cup of tea

Renata Dumitrascu’s poem

The runner-up was from Shepherdstown West Virgina.

More information regarding the competition and the other submissions can be found online.

