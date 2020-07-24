Ashwaubenon School District releases back-to-school plan

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon School District has released its plan to reopen schools in fall, adding that they have “every intent to bring all students back safely for in-person instruction following the school calendar.”

The plan, focused on the safety and social and emotional wellbeing of students and staff, reflects an in-person learning environment for 4K-5 students and a physically-distanced learning approach for students in grades 6-12. A K-12 virtual learning model is also available if students and families are uncomfortable returning to school or if schools cannot remain open.

In a May survey, the Ashwaubenon School District says 82.4 percent of respondents said they were comfortable or very comfortable sending students to school in fall. The survey also showed 72 percent were comfortable with in-person schooling, 51 percent were comfortable with a physically distanced learning model with a mix of in-person and remote learning, and 23 percent were comfortable with remote learning.

Ashwaubenon’s current plan includes:

4K – Grade 5 students returning to school five days a week for in-person classes. Online or virtual learning would go into effect if the number of positive coronavirus cases climbed in the community or individual schools.

Grades 6 – 12 students will return in a physically distanced format. Due to space limits, the Ashwaubenon School District says they are “unable to provide instruction safely to all secondary students at one time.” Students will be divided into two cohort groups, based on the alphabet, and will attend school every other day.

Students and families across the district who are uncomfortable with the above plans can choose a virtual learning option.

Among the safety measures outlined in the plan, Ashwaubenon School District says face coverings for staff and students, plexiglass dividers, water bottle filling stations, and hand sanitation stations have been acquired. Signs promoting physical distancing, proper hand hygiene, and mask-wearing will be placed throughout the district.

Safety protocols include:

Plexiglass barriers will be used in spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

Hand hygiene, social distancing, and symptoms signage will be placed in buildings.

Only water bottle filling stations will be provided, no drinking fountains

Increased sanitation stations will be placed in buildings with signage encouraging their use.

Each student will be assigned an individual locker or space to put belongings.

Removal of furniture and reconfiguring or moving of workspaces to increase safe distancing will take place.

All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in the schools and on the bus. Students will also be required to use hand sanitizer when boarding the bus and will be assigned seats by family and/or homeroom.

“We understand that it will be necessary to be patient as we begin this new requirement and especially at the elementary level. We also understand that wearing a mask for seven hours is not reasonable so ‘mask breaks’ will be provided throughout the course of the day in various forms,” the Ashwaubenon School District says. They add that accommodations will be made for students with IEPs and/or documented health requirements.

No student field trips will be held until further notice as part of the plan.

The school district says they may need to move between learning options based on positive COVID-19 cases within the community or individual schools with a preference for in-person learning in a safe and healthy environment.

Here’s a look at Ashwaubenon’s full plan:

