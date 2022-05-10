ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon is getting ready to party for a whole week as a way to celebrate a milestone that’s coming up.
The village held an event on Tuesday that highlights its turning 150-years-old at the Ashwaubenon Village Hall on Holmgren Way. For some backstory, Ashwaubenon was first recognized as a community in 1872 and officially became a village in 1977. It’s been around for a long time.
During the event, city officials also announced some big plans for upcoming sesquicentennial celebrations and a new logo that was designed by a local high schooler.
“I think Ashwaubenon is a growing city and I love being a part of it and I wanna just put the main thoughts that Ashwaubenon has – like through the Expo Center and our pride of America. I just feel like our greenery and trees I feel like we still have a lot of in our city, so yeah I just wanted to include all that,” explained Nelson, an Ashwaubenon High School Senior.
Week-long activities
As of May 10, there are 89 days until the fated day of Ashwaybenon week-long celebrations that start on August 8.
Some of the activities include:
- “Ashwaubenon Night” at Capital Credit Union Park.
- Village-Wide Talent Show at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.
- Village Scavenger Hunt.
- Food Truck Rally at Ashwaubomay Park.
- Carnival games, rock climbing walls, inflatables.
If you have any cool photos to share during the coming events, you can use the hashtag #Ashwaubenon150 on Facebook & Twitter.
New day recognized
The President of the Village of Ashwaubenon, Mary Kardoskee, as well as the Village Board, have also recently recognized March 19, 2022, as “Ashwaubenon Sesquicentennial Day.”