ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon is getting ready to party for a whole week as a way to celebrate a milestone that’s coming up.

The village held an event on Tuesday that highlights its turning 150-years-old at the Ashwaubenon Village Hall on Holmgren Way. For some backstory, Ashwaubenon was first recognized as a community in 1872 and officially became a village in 1977. It’s been around for a long time.

During the event, city officials also announced some big plans for upcoming sesquicentennial celebrations and a new logo that was designed by a local high schooler.

“I think Ashwaubenon is a growing city and I love being a part of it and I wanna just put the main thoughts that Ashwaubenon has – like through the Expo Center and our pride of America. I just feel like our greenery and trees I feel like we still have a lot of in our city, so yeah I just wanted to include all that,” explained Nelson, an Ashwaubenon High School Senior.

Week-long activities

As of May 10, there are 89 days until the fated day of Ashwaybenon week-long celebrations that start on August 8.

Some of the activities include:

“Ashwaubenon Night” at Capital Credit Union Park.

Village-Wide Talent Show at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Village Scavenger Hunt.

Food Truck Rally at Ashwaubomay Park.

Carnival games, rock climbing walls, inflatables.

If you have any cool photos to share during the coming events, you can use the hashtag #Ashwaubenon150 on Facebook & Twitter.

New day recognized

The President of the Village of Ashwaubenon, Mary Kardoskee, as well as the Village Board, have also recently recognized March 19, 2022, as “Ashwaubenon Sesquicentennial Day.”