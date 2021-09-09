Ashwaubenon to welcome NE Wis. first-ever indoor climbing gym in Fall 2022

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon`s Sports & Entertainment District will be welcoming a new apartment building and climbing gym in Fall 2022.

On Wednesday, Merge Urban Development broke ground on “The Common Place,” a five-story mixed-use apartment building featuring the area’s first-ever four-story state-of-the-art indoor climbing gym.

“We’re very excited to bring climbing to Northeast Wisconsin,” shared Ben Ganther, Co-Founder and CEO of Odyssey, a climbing and fitness facility partnering with Merge Urban Development to bring new amenities and community-centered activities to the area.

And while the climbing gym is exciting, it’s not the only thing people will be raving about. The Common Place, located on 686 Mike McCarthy Way, will be just a few blocks away from the beloved Lambeau Field, resulting in a shorter and easier commute on game days- music to many Wisconsinite’s ears.

“The intention behind the building is to create a place for community, for beyond just game day, and with additional residential units as well as a community climbing gym and fitness space, it’s really meant to respond to community needs across all ages,” said Joy Hannemann, Partner at Merge.

The building will offer 88 residential units, and an additional 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The Common Place will be opening in Fall 2022.