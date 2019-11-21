Ashwaubenon village and school boards vote against alcohol sales at Performing Arts Center

People who catch a show at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will have to visit another venue if they want to have a cocktail during a performance.

Wednesday night the Ashwaubenon village board along with the school board voted against allowing alcoholic beverages to be served at the PAC, which is connected to the high school.

The PAC’s executive director says she heard numerous patrons ask if alcohol could be served, so they did some research- which they presented Wednesday night.

“We wanted to see first of all, is this being done in any other market, that’s why we did find the four venues that are offering in most cases limited wine and beer service for their community performances,” says Kate Green. “At least we knew there was potential for something like that to happen.”

A survey taken among recent PAC-goers showed around 50 percent of people would want to imbibe during a show, but the village of Ashwaubenon and school board just couldn’t get behind it.

“Ultimately if we would have approved this what would’ve happened is we would’ve had other groups that would’ve came forward and wanted to do the same thing, so that is not something that we wanted to spread,” says Ashwaubenon school board president Jay VanLaanen.

The school says similar community venues that serve alcohol may not have the options the greater Green Bay community has for entertainemnt.

“We have the Weidner Center, we have the Meyer Theatre, we have the Resch Center, they have options that they can go to those things,” says VanLaanen. “The smaller communities, it’s a possibility that would be the only show that they have in town.”

But the PAC’s team isn’t let down by the decision.

“One of the community members tonight talked about turning that into a marketing opportunity by saying we are a dry venue, I think there’s something to be said for that,” says Green. “I don’t know what the motto may be or if there even is a motto, but we can certainly embrace the facility that we have, this phenomenal venue. We have great entertainment, none of that is going to change.”

The PAC says this was simply a meeting to discuss the possibility of serving alcohol.

One issue they may have run into: state law and village ordinance prohibit alcohol within 300 feet of school property, but state law allows the majority vote of a village to override that.

However, the village of Ashwaubenon has a blanket prohibition ordinance which preempts state law.