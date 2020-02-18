Ashwaubenon’s Grazies Italian Grill closes, Heartland Pizza offers chance to exchange unredeemed gift cards

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon’s Grazies Italian Grill has closed following a “challenging business decision,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“All of us at Grazies would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. Thank you for your business Green Bay!” restaurant officials said in the post.

Grazies’s Stevens Point location will remain open, according to the restaurant.

Heartland Pizza, located on Ramada Way, is offering those who just bought or received a gift card to Grazies the chance to exchange those gift card.

“Until Thursday, February 20 you can bring your unredeemed gift cards in and we’ll trade you up to $50 in Heartland Pizza Company gift cards,” Heartland Pizza said in a Facebook post.

Heartland is also reminding Grazies employees affected by the closing that they are “hiring all positions.”

There is no word yet on the reason behind Grazies’s closing.

