ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – Green Bay native Julie Baranek has been selected to compete in a national cooking competition.

It’s sponsored by “Taste of Home” Magazine and Chef Carla Hall from the Food Network.

Julie opened Souper Day at the revolution market in Ashwaubenon and needs to finish well to keep her business growing.

Regulars know she also does more than a dozen sandwiches and can take just about any ingredient and make it soup with vegan versions too.

Now she’s asking the hometown to help her when online voting starts June 12th.

“I’ve been here for a year and a half,” Julie told Local 5 News. “It’s very exciting. I’m very glad I did it. It’s a little scary when you open your first small business by yourself. But I had been running somebody else’s delis and markets and restaurants, and my kids got a little older, and I thought it was time to do this for myself. So, I jumped into this. I’m very glad I did. It’s been super exciting!”

All the meat she uses comes from a farm in Crivitz that’s in her husband’s family. So, to get things simmering, you can vote for Julie once a day starting on Monday on the FAVCHEF website. Just be sure to look for Julie’s full name.

Good luck, Souper lady!