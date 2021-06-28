GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubomay Park one of many to receive grant for WI’s coastal communities

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that over $1.4 million in coastal grants were given to 40 local communities across Wisconsin.

According to officials, the grants were administered by the Department of Administration’s (DOA) Wisconsin Coastal Management Program. The program is designed to help support quality of life, foster economic development, create resiliency and protect and improve the Great Lakes resources in Wisconsin’s coastal communities.

There were multiple recipients of the grant including:

  • Local, state and tribal governments
  • Regional planning commissions
  • Universities
  • nonprofit organizations

“Wisconsin’s Great Lakes are critical to our state’s economy and our heritage. Both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior provide our residents with drinking water, commerce, and fun. From Bayfield to Sheboygan and Milwaukee to Kenosha, our Great Lakes help make Wisconsin an undeniably beautiful destination for residents and tourists,” says Gov. Evers.

Some local recipients of the grant are:

  • Ashwaubenon
  • Brown County
  • Door County
  • Kewaunee County
  • Mishicot School District
  • University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

The project involving Ashwaubomay revolves around building an ADA-accessible bike and pedestrian bridge with a fishing bump-out to connect the end of the Ashwaubomay River Trail south across Ashwaubenon Creek to Ashwaubomay Park.

The full list can be viewed online.

