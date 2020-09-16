Ashwaubomay Park to hold food truck rally, dogs invited

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubomay Park will again host the Village of Ashwaubenon’s A Food Afare Food Truck Rally on Thursday, Sept. 17.
According to the Village of Ashwaubenon, the food truck rally will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Thursday’s event is dog friendly and the Wisconsin Humane Society will be selling dog treats amongst the food trucks. All tips at the beverage tent will go to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus.
A beverage tent will be on-site offering domestic and craft beers, soda, and water.
The Carbon Road Band will be the musical entertainment for the evening, playing from 5 to 8 p.m.
Participating food trucks include:
- 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ
- Philly’s and York
- Caribbean Cruiser
- Gourmet Corn
- The Dough Shop
- Ice Clouds
Picnic tables are spread out and sanitized after use, but the village says you can bring your own seating. Restrooms, handwash stations, and hand sanitizing stations are on site.
