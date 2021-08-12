GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubomay Park to host August 12 Food Truck Rally

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Village of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight food trucks will be at Ashwaubomay Park on Thursday for the Village’s ‘A Food Afare’ Food Truck Rally.

According to officials, on August 12 the fourth out of five rallies (with a band) will be held at Ashwaubomay Park. There will be a beverage tent on-side offering domestic and craft beers to go along with soda and water.

The musical entertainment will be ‘Carbon Road’ and will play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ashwaubomay Lake will also be open until 8 p.m. with an ‘Endless Summer’ special event theme.

The eight food trucks on-site will be:

  • 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ
  • Philly’s & York
  • Gourmet Corn
  • The Dough Shop
  • Ice Clouds
  • The Dog House
  • Maldonaldo’s
  • Caribbean Crusier

The event is reportedly dog-friendly and the Wisconsin Humane Society will be on-site as well.

The final rally is scheduled for September 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port looks to get back to winning ways

Green Bay Preble Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT (8-10)

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice