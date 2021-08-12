Ashwaubomay Park to host August 12 Food Truck Rally

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight food trucks will be at Ashwaubomay Park on Thursday for the Village’s ‘A Food Afare’ Food Truck Rally.

According to officials, on August 12 the fourth out of five rallies (with a band) will be held at Ashwaubomay Park. There will be a beverage tent on-side offering domestic and craft beers to go along with soda and water.

The musical entertainment will be ‘Carbon Road’ and will play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ashwaubomay Lake will also be open until 8 p.m. with an ‘Endless Summer’ special event theme.

The eight food trucks on-site will be:

4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ

Philly’s & York

Gourmet Corn

The Dough Shop

Ice Clouds

The Dog House

Maldonaldo’s

Caribbean Crusier

The event is reportedly dog-friendly and the Wisconsin Humane Society will be on-site as well.

The final rally is scheduled for September 16.