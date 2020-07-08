Ashwaubomay Park to host first ‘A Food A-Fare’ food truck rally on July 9

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubomay Park will host the Village of Ashwaubenon’s “A Food A-Fare” Food Truck Rally on Thursday, July 9.

The Village says this is the first of four planned rallies for 2020 at Ashwaubomay Park.

Scheduled food trucks are:

  • Ice Clouds
  • Taste of Ethiopia
  • Gourmet Corn
  • Maldonado’s
  • Mai’s Fresh and Delicious Eggrolls

A beverage tent will be on-site, offering domestic and craft beers as well as soda and water.

The Ricochettes will serve as the musical entertainment for the evening, performing from 5-8 p.m. Mad Whimsy will offer balloon twisting.

The Village of Ashwaubenon says picnic tables are spread out to encourage social distancing. The community is welcome to bring their own seating. Restrooms, hand wash stations, and hand sanitizing stations are available. Picnic tables will be sanitized after use.

