Asking the community for solutions to the gun debate

After a weekend heavy with gun violence, people are talking about action. Change. And some feel one of the impediments to that is what is known as the Dickey Amendment, which bans the use of Federal funds to promote gun control.

“If some people on one side are going to keep claiming, ‘Oh, it’s a mental health issue,’ why is the CDC not allowed to research gun violence as a mental health issue?” said Brock Doemel, a college student from Oshkosh.

The Dayton shooter was equipped with a high-capactiy drum magazine–creating more carnage, more quickly.

“I don’t believe that the second amendment guarantees the right to those high-capacity magazines,” he said. “In a personal capacity, firearms? Yes, absolutely, but there is no reason that anyone would need that kind of firepower.”

Firearms are a part of our nation’s heritage. And safety is a way we can respect it.

“Learning how to properly store a firearm and learning that we can’t prevent all bad things from happening in life,” said George Butz, owner of Trigger Action Sports in Little Chute.

His shop actively practices safety–evaluating a customer’s behavior and background.

“We do take action to help make sure that we are only offering an opportunity to shoot or to learn to people who will do that safely and respect our laws,” he said.

President Donald Trump has condemned the attacks, but locally some say a look at the Dickey Amendment and high-capacity magazines are the solutions.

“If he can really get the Republicans in the Senate on his side as far as those two things go, I think we can prevent what happened from happening again. At least the number of casualties from happening again,” said Doemel.

“Yes, it hurts,” said Butz. “Yes, we’re emotional. People always are. But don’t let that control what we do.”