Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly lifts residents spirits with special gift this Easter

Laurie Reis and Kelsey Rabidue (left to right) surprising the residents with the Easter bunnies.

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several residents of senior care facilities were forced to celebrate Easter this year without their loved ones due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the residents at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly were still able to celebrate this holiday in a special way.

Two Aspire team members worked together to provide a special Easter gift for each of their residents in hopes of spreading some happiness during these difficult times.

Laurie Reis and Kelsey Rabidue hand-made and gifted 108 wooden Easter bunnies to each resident at the facility using wood harvested from Laurie’s family farm.

Aspire Senior Living resident Betty’s reaction receiving the handmade Easter bunny.

Residents were said to have been elated and excited when receiving the wooden bunnies making it a successful Easter Sunday.

