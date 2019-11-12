Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly puts care packages together for homeless veterans

Veterans day isn’t limited to civilians. Heroes that served continue to help those around them.

And at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly, a good number of both put together care packages for homeless veterans in Northeast Wisconsin.

“It really touched more to our hearts doing it where we can actually go outside and be a part of the community and help our homeless veterans in our area,” Catie Riebe, the life enrichment director at Aspire Senior Living. “Helping them keep warm and get something to eat and giving them health and beauty items that might help them along this winter.”

This is the second year of Veterans Day care packages.

And some of those filling the bags have been there before.

“I enlisted when I was 17. Right out of high school in 1945,” said Gene Schelfhout, a WWII and Korean War veteran. “I had seen some movies and it kind of excited me, you know. It was something different.”

The unifying pride he found in himself and the country acted as inspiration.

“Once a Marine, always a marine, and that sticks with us,” he said. “I think we see what some of these people went through. And they went through hell.”

It’s a gesture of goodwill to our veterans, and it’s never too late to say thank you.

“When you get old, I guess you get a little sentimental,” said Schelfhout. “And it’s just what we do for them, that’s all. And it means a lot to me.”