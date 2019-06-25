Aspiring junior chefs learn culinary techniques through Chef Camp

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A culinary arts program with Lakeshore Technical College has students hungry to get cooking in the kitchen.

The college is hosting a summer, chef camp for some aspiring junior chefs. For six days over the course of two weeks, the class has been meeting

As they say, ‘You’ve got to crack a few eggs to make an omelette.’ In this case, it’s build a culinary summer camp and they will come.

“We had a lot of involvement from high school students that would inquire about our program and where they could get started and really just something that can get them started and testing out the industry,” said Will Lammers, Culinary Arts Instructor with Lakeshore Technical College. “Those younger ladies and gentlemen that that just want to see what’s the future holding for them.”

For two weeks, junior chefs have been learning and perfecting culinary techniques. From the simple standard to even the more experienced.

“No matter if they pursue this as a career or if it’s just something they want to practice at home and they have an interest in cooking, to me, it’s like riding a bike- they’ll never forget the techniques,” says William Gottsacker, Chef Instructor with Lakeshore Technical College.

“I learned how to be gentle with crepes and not tear them,” said Andrew Lavister, a junior chef camper. “Certain things like creaming method and how to make biscuits, layering the cold fat and the rest of the dough- that kind of stuff.”

And sure, there’s plenty of lessons to be learned- even by those dishing out the orders.

“Their attitude is superior,” said Gottsacker. “In fact, if I was in the restaurant business, there’s a lot of these young men and ladies I would hire on the spot because they show the dedication, they show the thoroughness, and they show the love. That’s what’s important for us.”

As a capstone to the program, the junior chefs will be cooking for friends and family tomorrow night as the camp concludes.