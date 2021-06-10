Aspiring women in aviation to gather for EAA WomenVenture 2021

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the 13th year, women of all ages will have the opportunity to share their passion for aviation during the EAA WomenVenture 2021.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will be taking place from July 26 to August 1 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. EAA WomenVenture is designed to inspire women to build camaraderie, celebrate the joy of aviation, and open doors to mentorship moments that encourage women to pursue their dreams in aviation.

“WomenVenture has become a fixture of the AirVenture experience for thousands of women every year,” said Margaret Viola, WomenVenture Volunteer Chair and EAA member. “I can’t count the number of times that surprise meetings or helpful advice from now-mentors or guest speakers have positively impacted my aviation journey, both personally and professionally. The events of the week enable women to recharge through inspiration, and connect or re-connect with mentors, friends, and luminaries in the field.”

The event will include keynote speaker Colonel Allison Black, Vice Commander of the 24th Special Operations Wing (24 SOW), Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). The event will also include a panel of women in aviation to speak on their experience in the field and to inspire attendees considering joining.

EAA organizers note that this year, guests will have a chance to partake in the WomenVenture virtual photo opportunity. To participate, WomenVenture participants will have to send a selfie from their cell phone during AirVenture to receive a free WomenVenture 2021 framed digital version of their photo. Photos submitted will also be used to create a commemorative photo collage that will be available for download after AirVenture 2021.

Organizers add that guests will also be provided with a free limited-edition EAA WomenVenture T-shirt is available to all women who register online. T-shirts can be reserved in advance via EAA.org/WomenVenture and can be picked up at one of three locations on the AirVenture grounds beginning Monday, July 26. Registration for T-shirts will close on Friday, July 23, so attendees are encouraged to sign up for their size early.

For more information about EAA WomenVenture 2021, visit EAA.org/WomenVenture.