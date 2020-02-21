Assembly passes Lyme disease brochure bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has passed a bipartisan bill that would require state wildlife officials to include information on Lyme disease in state parks and launch a public awareness campaign about the disease.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote Thursday evening. The Senate passed the bill in October.

It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers. The governor signed two other bills dealing with Lyme disease into law last month.

They require wildlife officials to post signs warning about Lyme disease at state recreational areas and allows them to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.

