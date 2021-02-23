Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to sign off on a bill that would clear the way for updating Wisconsin’s antiquated unemployment insurance system.

Gov. Tony Evers has blamed the system for causing delays in processing claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure would allow state officials to use federal money to start upgrades and ask lawmakers for state dollars as needed.

The bill also would waive a one-week waiting period for collecting unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability for COVID-related injuries and deaths to businesses, governments and schools.

The Senate passed the bill last week. Assembly approval would send it to Evers, who has said he will sign it.