Assembly to OK tougher sentences for repeat drunken drivers

Local News
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The state Assembly is set to pass a bill that would impose tougher sentences on repeat drunken drivers.

The Republican-authored measure would increase the minimum mandatory sentence for fifth and sixth offenses from six months to 18 months. Judges could hand down shorter sentences if they find such a move would be in the public interest.

The state Department of Corrections has estimated the bill would create $13.6 million in additional annual operating costs.

The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Approval would send the measure to Gov. Tony Evers. 

