Assistant Appleton Police Chief talks about women in public safety, in latest Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson and Lieutenant Meghan Cash joined Local 5 to discuss women in public safety in the latest Community Update.

Assistant Chief Olson says that she has not seen an increase in the number of women who are applying for jobs in public safety. There is a brand new initiative that is designed to inform and hopefully get more women on the career path.

The program is for women ages 15-20 and will have hands-on opportunities to see what a career in law enforcement/fire/corrections is like. It is called the Women in Public Safety: Investing Today for a Stronger Tomorrow, and will be held at Fox Valley Technical College.

For those interested in the event, more information on how to sign up can be found on Appleton’s website.

Both Olson and Cash mentioned that when they were in high school a public safety career was not shown to them, and by having this program they can let women know that public safety is a career option.

The program is on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

