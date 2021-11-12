Assisted living center in Two Rivers has separate fires in a five-hour span

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Fire Department responded to an assisted living facility two times within five hours due to fires caused by fluorescent light fixtures with LED bulbs.

According to the Two Rivers Fire Department, around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 a fire alarm went off at Meadow View Assisted Living at 4606 Mishicto Road in Two Rivers. The fire involved fluorescent light fixtures with LED bulbs that started on fire.

The first fire was under control around 11:45 p.m.

However, around five hours later, a second call came in for the same type of fire. The call came in around 5:15 a.m. The second fire was located in the same place as the first, in an employee break room.

The fire spread to the wall and the sprinkler system was activated and put out the fire.

During the second fire, all of the occupants were evacuated and reportedly placed on a bus.

The fires caused an estimated $20,000 in damages. The Two Rivers Fire Department says the fires are under investigation.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.