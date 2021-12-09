Assisted living & memory care development coming to Bellevue in 2022

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The village of Bellevue will be welcoming a new assisted living and memory care development facility in 2022.

According to Baylands Building Inc., they have partnered with Galahad Development, Hempel Real Estate, and Great Lakes Management (GLM) to start the construction of a new 72-unit assisted living and memory care community that will be located at 1780 Servant Way in Bellevue.

Bayland Building officials say that the facility is expected to be completed in 2022 and will include amenity spaces such as dining rooms, a club room, salon, library, activities spaces, and outdoor recreation spaces.

In addition, the community will also provide nutrient-rich meals, activities, transportation, and housekeeping to all residents.

“Our aim is to build on our tradition of treating our residents and staff with respect and dignity,” said Adam Pagh, Executive Vice president of GLM. “We look forward to embedding ourselves in the Bellevue, Green Bay, and broader northeast Wisconsin area.”