Associated Bank increases minimum wage to $17 per hour

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those currently working at Associated Bank or those looking to work there, will have an addeded benefit as the company increased its minimum wage.

According to Associated Bank, the two-dollar increase will impact an estimated 35% of its employees. The minimum wage will reportedly apply to mostly entry-level positions. Higher-level roles are also getting adjusted.

The change will go into effect on Nov. 21, 2021.

Officials say that the change is committing to its employees.

“It’s the commitment of our colleagues that has earned Associated Bank its #1 ranking in customer satisfaction,” said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank.

Company officials also said that employees advanced within the company.

“Last year, 26% of colleagues advanced their careers within the company, including 745 internal promotions,” said Angie DeWitt, chief human resource officer, Associated Bank.