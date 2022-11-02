(WFRV) – Several organizations throughout northeast Wisconsin will be receiving funds from Associated Bank after the business pledged a $1 million investment to the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region.

The funds are in addition to the company’s annual $1 million in regional philanthropic giving and are designed to strengthen the communities by focusing on mental health, workforce readiness, and small business development.

“Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling down on our commitments to meet the evolving needs of the communities we have served for more than 160 years,” said Dennis DeLoye, executive vice president, head of community markets and northeast Wisconsin regional president at Associated Bank. “We are focusing our support in the areas our colleagues, customers, and community partners have told us are most important for the area to thrive.”

Catalpa Health, Bay Area Workforce Development Board, Family Services, and N.E.W. Community Clinic will be receiving $100,000 over the next five years.

“We are grateful to be a recipient of the Associated Bank grant that will allow our clinics to enhance our behavioral health services,” said Kim Franzen, MSN, RN, CEO of N.E.W. Community Clinic. “The funding will support our new behavioral health department. Specifically, it will allow additional staff training for child and adolescent care, allowing us to increase our scope of practice and care for younger children. This grant will allow an additional 600 people to receive access to care at the clinics over a one-year period.”

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay School of Business, and Greater Green Bay Chamber will also be receiving $300,000 in funding to support young adults in educational attainment and career readiness.

“Our local partners have told us higher education is the key to affecting positive change and growth, but many are unable to afford it,” said Andy Harmening, president and CEO of Associated Bank. “These funds help expand who has access to education while also elevating our support of small businesses and the incredible roles they play in our communities.”