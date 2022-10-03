GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Astronaut Mark Vande Hei spoke with students attending McAuliffe Elementary about his experience in space. Vande Hei says he hopes his visit inspires students to reach for the stars.

“I hope they learn that there is a lot to look forward to, that they should keep up their curiosity, and find what they are passionate about and work hard to achieve because there are limitless possibilities out there,” said Vande Hei.

Vande Hei was selected as a member of the 20th NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) astronaut class in 2009. He says learning about space will make students aware of life beyond earth and the future.

“I think it’s really important for students to understand what life is like in space because it helps people understand the limits of human existence and the possibilities for things in the future,” explained Vande Hei.

Vande Hei and others extended the record for the longest single spaceflight in history by an American to 355 days. Vande Hei says the sky is not the limit for students attending McAuliffe Elementary.

“The message I want to get to these kids is to never ever count themselves out. There is nothing inherently special about me that makes me better than anyone else that caused me to get this job there are possibilities, you just got to work hard to do them,” said Vande Hei.

Vande Hei says NASA will possibly send four astronauts to space from Florida later this week.