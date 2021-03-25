‘At-Home Tavern Aroma’: Miller Lite offers candles that smell like bars

(WFRV) – With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting some people’s travel to their favorite bar, Miller Lite is offering an unique solution to bring the bar atmosphere to homes.

Miller Lite is selling three candles all with different scents and all proceeds will reportedly go to the United States Bartenders’ Guild.

The three candles include:

Dive Bar Mixes scents of musk, tobacco, pine and yeast

Beer Garden Mixes scents green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood and sunburn

Game Day Bar Mixes scents salted peanut, jalapeno and cracked leather



The candles are available online and cost $20 each.

“We know people are so eager to be shoulder-to-shoulder again in a bar like it used to be,” says Carol Krienik, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite.

These candles are reportedly limited-edition and are available across North America.