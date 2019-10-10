At least 65 cats rescued from Green Bay home, Humane Society cat population over capacity

For the third time this year a local Humane Society has intervened in a pet hoarding situation.

Tuesday, at least 65 cats were rescued from a home in Green Bay.

The Humane Society described the conditions of the home as “deplorable.”

At least one person occupied the house, they surrendered the animals immediately which will make the healing and adoption process smoother for these felines.

“We find that cats have ear, eye, skin infections, upper respiratory infections,” says Shaina Allen, marketing coordinator for WHS Green Bay campus. “Fleas are common, but from a first glance at these cats they do appear to be in relatively good health.”

The cats’ temporary home at the Humane Society is a separate trailer.

A very different environment than where they’ve been housed after the unidentified hoarder surrendered them.

“Every surface of the house was covered in urine and feces, including the furniture, the couch, the bed, the doors were warped and couldn’t shut correctly due to the rotting and moisture,” says Allen. “Just not a great living situation for a human or an animal.”

Now the Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for more than 1,000 cats across their campuses.

They’re hoping the community can help make room for the newest additions by adopting or fostering the cat of their choice.

Most importantly they don’t want to see a repeat of this situation.

“A hoarding situation is a serious mental health challenge and if you or anyone you know is suffering we ask that you reach out for help,” says Allen. “Call your local mental health agency, local health department, local authorities. We don’t want any human or animal to have to live like this.”

The Humane Society is offering 50% off cat adoption fees through October 31st.

If you’d like to donate to the Humane Society to help them take care of the rescued cats click here.