At least six dogs & unknown number of rabbits die after pole building in Wisconsin catches fire

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in southeastern Wisconsin worked to put out a fire at a detached pole building that ended up killing multiple animals.

According to the Caledonia Fire Department, on June 19 crews were sent to a reported fire. A passerby reportedly saw flames coming from a detached pole building at a residence.

The first crews at the scene reportedly confirmed an active fire that threatened livestock in the vicinity. Multiple agencies were called to assist.

Authorities say that the fire was ‘quickly’ contained to the building and the animals on the outside of the building were safely removed from the fire area. However, at least six dogs and an unknown number of rabbits reportedly died in the fire.

One firefighter was sent to a hospital for medical evaluation, but there were no other reported injuries. The building is considered a complete loss, and authorities estimate the cost of damages to be $25,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is unknown at this time. No additional information was released.