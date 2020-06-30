At the movies, expectations reasonable given COVID-19 and climate on holiday weekend

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)- Between COVID-19 and the warm weather forecast, local Movie Cinemas want you to know that they are open for business.

At the legendary De Pere Cinemas on George Street, 2020 means that it is the 20th year that Mike Radue has owned the big screen. “2020 marks our 20th year of ownership. It is supposed to be a celebration, but things have been tough,” said Mike Radue. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began months ago, the movie industry has come to a full stop. “Hollywood is not releasing any movies right now because of the shut down,” said Mike.

The Holiday weekend and higher temperature that will touch the 90’s in some areas, that usually means everyone will be rushing down to the local cinema for a great movie with a side of air conditioning extra high. With the CDC guidelines in place, there is a lower capacity of people that are allowed in at one time, and there also will be extra precautions taken in order to keep everyone safe. That includes extra sanitation stations, and touch less transactions. Going forward, everyone is encouraged to purchase their tickets online and print them out. If available, there could also be an app for that on your smart device.

A shut down for Hollywood means that the usual blockbuster summer holiday weekend of July 4th will not be a blockbuster after all. Local cinemas have a plan though, especially if you want to beat the heat. ” We are featuring some classic films like Harry Potter and Ghost Busters this weekend, since we do not have any new releases to feature right now,” said Steve Olson of Marcus Valley Grand Cinemas. In addition to the classic movies, Marcus is also running a promotion for movie watchers. More information can be found here: https://www.marcustheatres.com/movie-rewards/benefits-rewards

At De Pere Cinemas, they will be closed on July 4th, but open for business on July 3rd and 5th. There is even talk of having a live theater production or two on a stage. “We have had great success in running live shows like Garth Brooks in concert, we want to do that again, or introduce old fashioned stage plays,” said Mike Radue.

