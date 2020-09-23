GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Athletes finding new ways to train, stay in shape amid Covid

Local News

Synergy Sports is helping high schoolers and pros train 24/7/365

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – With a strange year that’s been impacted by Covid, a lot of social activities have either had to be canceled or pushed back.

That includes sports- both at the high school and professional level. High school students and professional athletes alike are finding new ways to stay fit and keep training.

Synergy Sports have got sports and physical training on the brain 24/7/365. Throughout the year, they constantly help athletes at all levels get in tip top shape. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, they had to temporarily shut their doors. Now- with the fall sports season on the horizon- many athletes are looking to get back into the gym and train for the season ahead.

They’ve already seen a few athletes come in to train- those that have a fall season and even those that who’s season had to be postponed.

Synergy Sports is open Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. You can find more information, including how to book a training session, online right here. You can also check them out on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews