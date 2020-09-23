Athletes finding new ways to train, stay in shape amid Covid

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – With a strange year that’s been impacted by Covid, a lot of social activities have either had to be canceled or pushed back.

That includes sports- both at the high school and professional level. High school students and professional athletes alike are finding new ways to stay fit and keep training.

Synergy Sports have got sports and physical training on the brain 24/7/365. Throughout the year, they constantly help athletes at all levels get in tip top shape. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, they had to temporarily shut their doors. Now- with the fall sports season on the horizon- many athletes are looking to get back into the gym and train for the season ahead.

They’ve already seen a few athletes come in to train- those that have a fall season and even those that who’s season had to be postponed.

Synergy Sports is open Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.