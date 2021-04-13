Athletics to return at three UW schools’ two-year campuses, form new league

(WFRV) – Three University of Wisconsin schools announced the return of athletics at their two-year campuses.
The smaller campuses paused athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-year campuses include:
- UW-Green Bay
- Marinette
- Manitowoc
- Sheboygan
- UW-Oshkosh
- Fond du Lac
- Fox Cities
- UW-Stevens Point
- Marshfield
- Wausau
According to officials, these schools will make up the newly formed Wisconsin Competitive Sports League (WCSL). League membership schools will compete against each other in a conference format and can schedule contests against other comparable programs both in and out of state.
The following sports will be offered in the fall 2021 semester:
- Women’s volleyball
- Men’s Basketball
- Men’s and women’s tennis
“The opportunity to continue to provide a pathway for students to engage in competitive sports is exciting,” says Corey King, vice chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs for UW-Green Bay.
Officilas say the WCSL could increase sport offerings and could expand to other UW schools.