Athletics to return at three UW schools’ two-year campuses, form new league

(WFRV) – Three University of Wisconsin schools announced the return of athletics at their two-year campuses.

The smaller campuses paused athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-year campuses include:

UW-Green Bay Marinette Manitowoc Sheboygan

UW-Oshkosh Fond du Lac Fox Cities

UW-Stevens Point Marshfield Wausau



According to officials, these schools will make up the newly formed Wisconsin Competitive Sports League (WCSL). League membership schools will compete against each other in a conference format and can schedule contests against other comparable programs both in and out of state.

The following sports will be offered in the fall 2021 semester:

Women’s volleyball

Men’s Basketball

Men’s and women’s tennis

“The opportunity to continue to provide a pathway for students to engage in competitive sports is exciting,” says Corey King, vice chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs for UW-Green Bay.

Officilas say the WCSL could increase sport offerings and could expand to other UW schools.