Athletics to return at three UW schools’ two-year campuses, form new league

(WFRV) – Three University of Wisconsin schools announced the return of athletics at their two-year campuses.

The smaller campuses paused athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-year campuses include:

  • UW-Green Bay
    • Marinette
    • Manitowoc
    • Sheboygan
  • UW-Oshkosh
    • Fond du Lac
    • Fox Cities
  • UW-Stevens Point
    • Marshfield
    • Wausau

According to officials, these schools will make up the newly formed Wisconsin Competitive Sports League (WCSL). League membership schools will compete against each other in a conference format and can schedule contests against other comparable programs both in and out of state.

The following sports will be offered in the fall 2021 semester:

  • Women’s volleyball
  • Men’s Basketball
  • Men’s and women’s tennis

“The opportunity to continue to provide a pathway for students to engage in competitive sports is exciting,” says Corey King, vice chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs for UW-Green Bay.

Officilas say the WCSL could increase sport offerings and could expand to other UW schools.

