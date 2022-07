APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are trying to piece together why an ATM was ripped from the ground and broken early Sunday morning in Appleton.

Appleton Police Department officers tell Local 5 that they responded to a call reporting that an ATM was being stolen from the Chase Bank located on Northland Avenue.

The ATM now lays on its side heavily damaged, just a few feet away from its original location.

Authorities say they don’t have anyone in custody at this time.