MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Madison Police Department are actively searching for a man who allegedly unplugged an ATM at a hotel and wheeled it out of the lobby.

Police say that on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, around 12:30 a.m., a man unplugged an ATM in the lobby of the Main Stay Suites on the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard.

Officers were sent to investigate and say it was unclear how much cash was inside the machine when it was stolen. Authorities are reviewing digital evidence connected to this case.

No suspect has been arrested at this time, and the Madison Police Department is investigating this incident.