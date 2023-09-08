APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – African Heritage Inc. received a $10,000 grant from AT&T.

The grant helps provide digital literacy and technology access to minority students in northeast Wisconsin.

Mentor Darrin Higgs says they want to prepare students for a bright future.

“Exposing kids, giving them that point of reference, getting them interested, and letting them know what the possibilities are very important as it relates to technology specifically,” said Higgs.

African Heritage Inc. co-founder Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran says access to technology allows students to explore the world and dream big.

“We provide a virtual learning platform for black students in the area, and the reason we do this is to close what some coin the opportunity gap; others also call it the digital divide gap, the learning gap,” stated Dr. Delano-Oriaran.

AT&T says they take pride in giving back.

“AT&T ‘s very interested in investing in our community where we live, work, and play and where our customers are, and supporting an organization like African Heritage Inc. is very important, especially with the work they do here in the community,” explained Robyn Gruner director external affairs AT&T Wisconsin.

Higgs encourages more to mentor minority students.

“I think the great thing about this organization is that we are able to meet potential mentors where they are, this is a great opportunity for them to get involved and also impact and influence young kids,” said Higgs.

For more on how you can invest in students, click here.