Attempted armed robbery at McDonald’s in Greenville, authorities looking for vehicle

GREENVILLE, Wis., (WFRV) – Authorities are asking the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 16 deputies responded to a reported armed robbery of the McDonald’s at W6308 Wally Way in Greenville.

Authorities say no one was harmed during the incident. Officials are asking the public to help find a 2007 to 2013 silver Nissan Rogue. There were no details provided if the suspect was able to take any money or items.

The vehicle reportedly has damage to the driver’s side doors and the rear passenger side bumper. The damage appears to be older and is covered with what is believed to be tape.

Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5614 or by emailing Brode.Zolkowski@Outagamie.org.

No further information was released, Local 5 will continue to update this story.