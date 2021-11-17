FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Attempted armed robbery at McDonald’s in Greenville, authorities looking for vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, Wis., (WFRV) – Authorities are asking the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 16 deputies responded to a reported armed robbery of the McDonald’s at W6308 Wally Way in Greenville.

Authorities say no one was harmed during the incident. Officials are asking the public to help find a 2007 to 2013 silver Nissan Rogue. There were no details provided if the suspect was able to take any money or items.

The vehicle reportedly has damage to the driver’s side doors and the rear passenger side bumper. The damage appears to be older and is covered with what is believed to be tape.

  • Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5614 or by emailing Brode.Zolkowski@Outagamie.org.

No further information was released, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Dave Benz

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Vikings

Inside Skinny: Packers fans using stadium district house to give back

Locker Room: Recapping Packers 17-0 win over Seattle

Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville