Attempted break-in at Lil Jamaica causes damage, phone and internet restored

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Phone and internet have been restored to Lil Jamaica in Green Bay following a recent break-in attempt that caused some damage.

According to Lil Jamaica, a recent attempted break-in resulted in the business temporarily not having phone or internet. It was also mentioned that a similar situation has happened to other neighboring businesses. Some of those businesses reportedly had more damages and gained entry.

Lil Jamaica recently announced that they are back up and running with phone and internet. They even thanked the community for their concern about the break-in attempt.

Lil Jamaica originally was just a food truck serving authentic Jamaican food, but Nemard “Derron” Wilson and his girlfriend Janel Johnson expanded their business and built a lounge right on 1332 South Broadway Street in Green Bay.