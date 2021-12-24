Attend a home Packer game for under $60? A look at the Christmas game ticket prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Going to a nationally televised Green Bay Packer home game for $100 bucks or less? Seems improbable considering that prices for next week’s game are nearly double the price.

The current cheapest ticket (including fees) for Saturday’s Packer game against the Cleveland Browns is $118. If you fast forward to the Jan. 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the cheapest ticket is $192.

While tickets for the Christmas Day were never as high as some of the other Packer home games, they were never this low. Back in May prices were at $197 for the cheapest ticket, and then in August, they fell to $156.

What could be the reason for this drop? Well, the fact that the game is on Christmas Day could play a factor in the demand for tickets. While the Browns are not a terrible team per se as they are 7-7, but the demand to see Baker Mayfield is less than someone like Tom Brady showing up to Lambeau.

People who want to go to the game can find standing room only tickets as cheap as $58 on Vividseats.

The Packers are not the only Wisconsin sports team that has a home game on Christmas Day this year. The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics. Currently, the cheapest tickets are $51. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

For reference, the cheapest tickets for a New Year’s Day home game against the New Orleans Pelicans are $57.