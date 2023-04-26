GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Students, staff, and visitors should all expect delays near the UWGB campus as road work is set to start sometime on Wednesday, April 26.

According to the UW-Green Bay Police Department, The Scottwood Drive entrance/exit to East Circle Drive will be closed starting April 26 as crews work to finish up culvert construction left over from last fall.

Construction crews will reportedly be putting the final touches on the ditches, shoulders, and the paved surface around that intersection.

Police say drivers in the area can expect full closures early in the process and then partial closures throughout the rest of the work week.